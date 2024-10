Is Nike Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Like sports-team fans in the middle of a disastrous season, Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock investors likely can't wait for its losing streak to end. Shares are down 24% this year, with an even steeper 52% decline from its all-time high stock price of $171.71 in November 2021.Nike has struggled to navigate shifting consumer spending trends. This was apparent in the company's latest earnings report, which was highlighted by weak sales. On the other hand, it's hard to bet against this iconic global brand that still benefits from its category leadership position.What should investors do with Nike stock as they head into 2025?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool