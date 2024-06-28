|
28.06.2024 14:15:00
Is Now a Good Time to Buy C3.AI Stock?
When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI), smart investors know that there are many lucrative opportunities outside of big tech. One company emerging as a highly coveted name in the AI realm is C3.ai (NYSE: AI). Yet despite the company's progress, its shares are basically flat through the first half of 2024.Could now be a good time to pounce on an underappreciated AI opportunity?C3.ai develops a host of enterprise software solutions that it sells to both the public and private sectors. The company has an impressive roster of strategic partnerships with cloud network providers Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. Moreover, C3.ai works closely with high-profile consulting company Accenture, as well as defense specialist Raytheon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!