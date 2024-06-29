|
29.06.2024 11:30:00
Is Now the Time to Buy SoFi Technologies?
Fintech company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) can't catch a break. The stock has tumbled and is near a 52-week low and is a whopping 75% off its all-time high. Stocks can go up or down for whatever reason in the short term but tend to follow the direction of the underlying business over time.So, do SoFi's business fundamentals indicate an eventual winner, or should investors avoid this troubled name?I dug into the company, and what I found helped explain the stock's struggles and why things could soon get better. Here is what I found that makes SoFi a potential buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
