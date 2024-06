Is Nu Holdings Stock a Buy?

Thanks to his remarkable track record of allocating capital for many decades at Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors ever. The conglomerate's massive $370 billion portfolio is closely watched as a source of new stock ideas.One enterprise on the list that investors might not be too familiar with is Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). The fintech stock has been on an incredible run, soaring 72% in the past 12 months.Is it time to buy Nu shares for your portfolio?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel