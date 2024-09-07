|
08.09.2024 00:32:00
Is Nu Holdings Stock a Buy?
Investors might be looking at the financial services industry for potential buying opportunities. There is no shortage of companies to choose from, ranging from the massive banks and card networks to the smaller finance firms carving out their own special niches in the sector.Perhaps it's a good idea to look outside of the U.S. at a business called Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). Its shares have soared 72% this year alone (as of Sept. 4). But is this budding Latin American fintech stock a smart buy right now?According to its management team, Nu is the largest digital banking platform outside of Asia. It offers various financial services products, like checking accounts, a brokerage platform, credit cards, and insurance, all via its mobile app. Nu has a big presence in Brazil, its home market, as well as Mexico and Colombia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings Limited Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
12.08.24
|Ausblick: Nu A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nu A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.05.24
|Ausblick: Nu A stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Nu Holdings Limited Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nu Holdings Limited Registered Shs -A-
|12,40
|-0,18%