14.09.2024 14:14:00
Is Nvidia's Bubble About to Burst? 3 Numbers That Have Me Thinking It Just Might Be.
One of the most important dates in modern history is Nov. 30, 2022 -- the day that OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public. It didn't take long for people all over the world to become totally enamored by the potential of generative artificial intelligence (AI).Perhaps no company has benefited as much from the AI revolution as semiconductor and data center specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Since the commercial launch of ChatGPT about two years ago, shares of Nvidia are up by more than 700%.Nvidia has completely dominated the high-performance computing market, largely through its industry-leading graphics processing units (GPU). However, three trends visible in the company's latest earnings report have me concerned that the euphoric bubble surrounding Nvidia might be about to burst.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
