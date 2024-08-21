|
21.08.2024 14:15:00
Is On Holding Stock a Buy Now After Earnings?
At a time when many companies are citing consumer-spending headwinds or challenging macroeconomic conditions, On Holding (NYSE: ONON) has stood out as an exception. Shares of the high-performance footwear and athletic apparel maker are up nearly 60% this year on the heels of stellar operating trends and financial results.There's a lot for investors to cheer about here, but does this rally in On Holding stock have legs to keep running? Here's what you need to know.It's been an impressive start to the year for On Holding as it continues a global-expansion strategy. In the second quarter, the company posted net sales growth of 29.4% from the prior-year quarter on a constant currency basis, with strength between its direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!