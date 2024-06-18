|
18.06.2024 11:00:00
Is SNDL Stock a Buy?
For longtime shareholders of Sundial Growers, now known as SNDL, (NASDAQ: SNDL) the fun looks like it's finally starting. Hot off a protracted period of consolidating its operations and substantially diversifying its business, the company will probably soon have the opportunity to increase its top and bottom lines at the same time.But old reputations die hard, and for many investors, the risk of it continuing to experience volatility and a falling share price by virtue of being an unprofitable cannabis stock still looms large. So, which of these narratives is more accurate, and more importantly, is the stock a buy? Let's dive in and analyze.At its core, the SNDL of today is a company that made the most out of its meme stock status in 2021.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
