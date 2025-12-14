Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
14.12.2025 18:15:00
Is SoundHound a Top AI Stock for 2026?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a fairly popular artificial intelligence (AI) stock for its size. It's about a $5 billion company by market cap, making it relatively small. However, these smaller companies have the capability to rapidly grow, which could result in explosive returns.SoundHound hasn't had a great 2025, as its stock is down around 15% for the year. However, back in October, the shares were up around 40% for the year. This suggests some extreme volatility in SoundHound stock, which shouldn't be surprising considering its size and popularity.So can it stage a comeback in 2026? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
