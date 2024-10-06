|
06.10.2024 18:00:00
Is SoundHound AI Stock a Buy Now?
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are having their moment in the spotlight. For nearly two years, consumers, businesses, and investors have been betting big on the ability of AI to tackle all sorts of tasks due to the large language model breakthroughs from companies such as OpenAI and Alphabet.One stock on the cutting edge of this industry is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN). The company -- as its name suggests -- provides voice AI solutions to companies. Though 2024 has been quite volatile, shares are up over 100% year to date as the company delivers double-digit growth while tackling a huge market opportunity. Does that make the stock a buy right now?The goal of SoundHound AI is to provide AI assistants to businesses to help with customer and employee support. This could include voice chatbots for call centers, restaurant drive-thrus, or retail help kiosks. On top of this, it provides voice technology for automotive companies (i.e., the voice platform for your car) and other smart devices. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 409,00
|1,39%
|SoundHound AI
|4,74
|1,07%