Is Teladoc Stock a Buy?

Was Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) just a one-hit wonder? After making a name for itself in the early days of the pandemic, the telemedicine specialist has been in a freefall for the better part of three years. Revenue growth has been slow, at best, net losses have been catastrophic at times, and the market is losing faith in its long-term prospects. Teladoc 's shares are now well below their pre-pandemic levels. Can the company bounce back? Or should investors stay away? Let's find out.Teladoc faced several issues as its pandemic-related tailwind came to a screeching halt. First, revenue growth slowed -- considerably. In the second quarter, the company's top line came in at $642.4 million, decreasing 2% year over year. Maybe it isn't surprising that Teladoc wasn't doing as well on this front. Due to government-imposed lockdowns and patients' own fears of catching COVID-19, many felt they had no choice but to resort to telemedicine in 2020 and 2021. That's no longer the case.However, Teladoc's declining revenue growth rates were also due to mounting competition, especially within its BetterHelp therapy segment. The company engaged in aggressive marketing efforts that did not yield the expected results because other virtual therapy providers were taking some of its market share away.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool