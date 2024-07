Is The Trade Desk an Unstoppable Growth Stock to Buy at Over $100 Per Share?

Earlier this month, shares of advertising technology (adtech) company The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) hit $100 per share. It wasn't an all-time high -- the company hit that in late 2021. But it was the highest the stock has been in two years, which is exciting.The Trade Desk stock is a little off its high as of this writing. But shares have climbed steadily in recent years, thanks to outstanding business growth. The company's revenue is roughly 10 times greater than it was when it first went public in 2016. And it consistently generates positive free cash flow. Both factors have helped it be a stock market winner.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool