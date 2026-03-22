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WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
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23.03.2026 00:00:00
Is This the Perfect Age to Start Collecting Social Security?
Claiming Social Security at the ideal age can transform your retirement. Nearly 30% of retirees say they depend on their benefits as their exclusive source of income, according to The Motley Fool's Annual Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment Survey, and 54% of retirees report going back to work because their benefits are insufficient.Research suggests that there's one particular age claim that outshines the rest, and it could boost your lifetime income by over $100,000. However, there's a big caveat to consider.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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