|
03.10.2024 13:45:00
Is Tilray Brands Stock a Buy?
The global cannabis market, while currently out of favor with many investors, is projected to experience explosive growth in the coming years. Industry analysts forecast the market could reach $444 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.03% from 2023. This potential for rapid expansion might pique the interest of contrarian growth investors willing to weather near-term volatility for possible long-term gains.One company that stands out in this space is Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Once a high-flying darling of the cannabis industry, Tilray has seen its stock price plummet a staggering 92% since its 2018 initial public offering (IPO), significantly underperforming the S&P 500 over this period. This dramatic fall from grace has left many investors wary, but for those with a contrarian mindset, Tilray's current position could present an intriguing opportunity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!