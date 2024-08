Is Unity Software Stock Going to $24? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

To put it mildly, Unity Software (NYSE: U) has not been a well-performing stock this year. It has lost nearly 60% of its value while the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained in excess of 16%.Yet the stock still has believers who feel it can head skyward before long. One of them recently cut his price target on the shares, but still thinks better days are ahead for the company.Analyst Jason Bazinet from Citigroup was the man wielding the scissors. In mid-August he used them to reduce his Unity price target to $24 per share from his previous $31. Yet the new level still implies heavy upside, at it is 45% higher than the stock's most recent closing price as I write this. Bazinet continues to rate the shares a buy. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool