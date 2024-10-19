|
19.10.2024 12:45:00
Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock a Buy?
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) rallied sharply following better-than-expected earnings in its fiscal fourth quarter (ended Sept. 30). The pharmacy retailer and drug wholesale giant delivered a sales rebound while offering positive guidance through a series of new restructuring initiatives.Investors should welcome the news as Walgreens stock had been in a free-fall, losing more than half its value just this year. The potential that this beaten-down healthcare-sector leader can find the right formulation to sustain long-term profitable growth could make its shares a big winner going forward.Let's discuss the key points to consider before jumping in to buy shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|S&P 500-Wert Walgreens Boots Alliance-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Walgreens Boots Alliance von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Start stärker (finanzen.at)