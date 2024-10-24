|
Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock a Buy After Having Its Best Day in Years?
It's been a rough year for retail pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). The business has struggled to grow and stay out of the red. In the long run, there may be even greater uncertainty, as the viability of its business is questionable, given the rising popularity of e-commerce and online prescription delivery. This year, the stock is down close to 60%.But recently, it reported its latest earnings numbers, and investors saw some reason for optimism. As a result, the stock had its best day in years. Could Walgreens finally be on the right path, and is the stock overdue for a much larger rally in the weeks and months ahead?The big news for Walgreens was that it announced it would be closing 1,200 stores. The company says that of its more than 8,000 stores, around 6,000 are profitable. In an effort to improve its free cash flow and earnings, Walgreens previously stated that it would be looking at shutting down some locations. These store closures will take place over the next three years.
