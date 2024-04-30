Iteris Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2024

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has been invited to participate in the following two investor conferences in May:

EF Hutton Annual Global Conference

Wednesday, May 15 (one-on-one meetings only)

The Plaza Hotel in New York City

B. Riley 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, May 22 (fireside chat at 1:00pm PT and one-on-one meetings)

The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Kerry Shiba will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Iteris management, please contact your representative at the firms hosting the conferences, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

