Iteris Awarded $1.3 Million Contract by the City of La Habra for a Regional Smart Mobility Initiative

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a new contract by the City of La Habra in Orange County, California for a Regional Traffic Signal Synchronization Project focused on the Euclid Street corridor. The initiative—led by La Habra—will also include Caltrans and the surrounding cities of Fullerton, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Santa Ana, and Fountain Valley.

Under the terms of the five-year, $1.3 million agreement, Iteris will provide signal timing design, communication design, construction support, integration, operations and maintenance and will be using their ClearGuide® SaaS solution to improve mobility throughout the corridor. It will impact 136 intersections and six agencies, and is funded by the Orange County Transit Authority’s Regional Traffic Signal Synchronization Program (RTSSP).

With ClearGuide, Iteris traffic operations personnel can remotely monitor arterial travel times and reliability, identify congestion hotspots and prioritize retiming efforts. This capability enhances work to provide optimized signal timing performance across the Euclid Street corridor.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

"We are proud to embark on this regional smart mobility, safety and sustainability project with the City of La Habra and corridor stakeholders,” said Steven Bradley, regional vice president, Mobility Professional Services at Iteris. "This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris’ managed services and SaaS solutions across the West Coast, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the corridor’s existing transportation infrastructure.”

