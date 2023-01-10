Iteris Awarded $2.8 Million by San Bernardino County Transportation Authority to Support I-10 Express Lane Initiative

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a $2.8 million contract from the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) to support the development of the I-10 Express Lanes.

The project proposes to widen the I-10 highway for a stretch of 11 miles between the I-10/I-15 interchange and Pepper Street. One express lane will be added in each direction as well as new auxiliary lanes, and additional California Highway Patrol (CHP) enforcement areas.

Iteris is a subconsultant to Advanced Civil Technologies, the consulting firm leading the plans, specifications and estimates for this contract. Under the terms of a five-year contract, Iteris will provide a number of design services, including toll infrastructure; closed circuit television systems; changeable message signs; fiber optic cable systems; traffic monitoring systems and more.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen to support this important initiative for San Bernardino County Transportation Authority,” said Steven Bradley, regional vice president, Consulting Services at Iteris. "We realize the impact of this project is critical to improving movement on this highway, and we look forward to working closely with SBCTA, Caltrans, Advanced Civil Technologies and other stakeholders to make it successful.”

The I-10 project continues Iteris’ success in providing ITS and tolling design services on projects across the nation and represents continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market.

