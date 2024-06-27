Iteris Awarded $2 Million Texas DOT IDIQ Contract for Smart Mobility and Traffic Signal Timing Services

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a value of up to $2 million by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

Under the terms of this contract, Iteris will continue to provide traffic signal timing and operational improvements at key intersections throughout the TxDOT Houston District, one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States with over 1,000 signalized intersections.

"We are extremely pleased to extend our close working relationship with the state of Texas, one of the largest and most progressive transportation markets in the U.S.,” said Cliff Heise, regional vice president, mobility professional services at Iteris. "Texas is a key strategic market for Iteris and, with this being the fourth consecutive TxDOT Houston District Traffic Signal Timing IDIQ awarded to Iteris, we’re excited for the chance to continue our work increasing efficiency and creating a better, more sustainable travel experience in the region.”

This agreement is the eighth major contract awarded to Iteris by TxDOT in the past six years and the fourth consecutive signal timing contract. Iteris has provided $15 million of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), traffic engineering and traffic signal timing/operations support to TxDOT.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

