Iteris Awarded $3 Million Contract by Texas DOT for Smart Mobility, Intelligent Transportation and Traffic Engineering Services

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) San Antonio District. The contract has a value of up to $3.0 million, representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services in the large and forward-thinking Texas market.

This is Iteris’ third IDIQ contract with the TxDOT San Antonio District within the last six years, bringing the total value to $8 million. Work will include developing construction level plans, specifications, and estimates (PS&E) and deploying wireless or fiber communications, closed circuit television cameras (CCTV), dynamic message signs (DMS), vehicle detection systems, wrong-way driver systems, and low water crossing systems as well as infrastructure support, traffic signal design, traffic signal operations support and signal timing for the twelve-county area.

This agreement is the sixth major contract awarded to Iteris by TxDOT in the past six years, underscoring Iteris’ value in one of the largest and most progressive national transportation markets.

"We are proud to be selected again by TxDOT to support important infrastructure projects in the San Antonio District,” said Cliff Heise, regional vice president, mobility professional services at Iteris. "With our deep and proven expertise, we are excited to help TxDOT increase efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, improve air quality, and create a better transportation experience for the traveling public throughout the region.”

