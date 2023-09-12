Iteris Awarded 4.5 Year Contract for the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County’s Smart Corridor Project

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County (C/CAG) has awarded Iteris an almost $1.0 million, multi-year contract to support its countywide Smart Corridor Project.

Under the terms of the managed services contract, Iteris will continue to monitor the C/CAG’s San Mateo County Smart Corridor System network and ITS devices and provide support to the Smart Corridor maintenance contractor, as it has been since 2013.

The C/CAG’s San Mateo County Smart Corridor project aims to maximize efficiency, smooth traffic flow and improve safety and travel times in the region, which consists of nine cities in San Mateo County and Caltrans District 4.

Iteris has supported the project for over a decade and plays a crucial role in the ongoing maintenance of the network and equipment, modernization of Smart Corridor infrastructure, and integration of new cities onto the Smart Corridor system.

"We are proud to continue to support C/CAG of San Mateo County’s Smart Corridor project goals of improving safety and mobility in the region,” said Steven Bradley, regional vice president, mobility professional services at Iteris. "The expansion of this contract represents continued demand for Iteris’ managed services in northern California and will serve to decrease congestion in the area while improving sustainability.”

