Iteris Chosen by Virginia Department of Transportation to Create Traffic Operations Strategic Plan

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has been awarded a new contract by the Virginia Department of Transportation for a statewide smart mobility initiative.

This contract involves operations planning and on-call services support. Under the terms of the contract, Iteris, with input and collaboration from VHB, Kimley-Horn, and Prime AE, will develop a Traffic Operations Strategic Plan (TOSP) for the state of Virginia, which will encompass all programs within the scope of Traffic Operations and will define a path forward for the future of VDOT's Traffic Operations Program.

Iteris’ team of experts will provide project management, research, development, and completion of the TOSP, as well as ancillary plans development—seeing the project from start to finish. When finished, the plan will support VDOT’s mission to plan, deliver, operate and maintain a transportation system that is safe, enables easy movement of people and goods, enhances the economy, and improves our quality of life.

"We are thrilled to build upon our longstanding partnership with VDOT,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, general manager, mobility operations services at Iteris. "This project will set the course for VDOT’s Traffic Operation Program for years to come, and we feel particularly honored to help create a plan that will enhance the safety and ease of travel for residents while simultaneously improving air quality and fuel consumption.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "feels,” "expects," "intends," "plans," "outlooks,” "seeks," "estimates," "may," "could,” "should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and capabilities and benefits of our on-call services support. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully perform our services timely and in a cost-efficient manner; government funding and budgetary issues and delays; project performance timing; impact of influences and variances of general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

