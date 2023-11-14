Iteris Receives $13.3 Million Contract from San Francisco Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) has awarded Iteris a $13.3 million contract to continue operational support in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Iteris has been providing key services to the MTC since 2020 and the new contract continues this valuable partnership through June 2027. Under the terms of the contract, Iteris will continue to provide managed services that support the real-time operations for MTC’s 511 Traveler Information and Bay Area Express Lanes Operations Programs.

The 511 Traveler Information Center in Oakland, California, is responsible for collecting, curating, and disseminating traffic information across the Bay Area. The Express Lanes Regional Operations Center, located in San Francisco at the Bay Area Metro Center, is responsible for monitoring and operating 125 miles of Bay Area Express Lanes on I-680, I-880, and US-101, with further expansions anticipated. The nine-county region being serviced has nearly 20,000 miles of local streets and roads, over 1,400 miles of highway, and over two dozen transit agencies.

"We are thrilled to be continuing our successful partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, general manager, mobility operations services at Iteris. "With a project and important partnership that commenced in spring 2020, we’re proud to have provided a flexible business model allowing MTC to continue operations and performance during the uncertain times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to operate in a remote work environment. From this beginning, the value of our ongoing support and service has proven to be an asset for MTC in any type of environment. Looking ahead, we’re excited for the opportunity to continue improving operational performance, mobility and sustainability these next four years.”

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

