11.05.2023 14:30:00
Iteris to Attend B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 24, 2023
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will participate in the B. Riley Securities 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference taking place May 24-25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA.
Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Kerry Shiba are hosting a roundtable discussion with B. Riley Analyst Jeff Van Sinderen on May 24 at 1:45 p.m. PT. They will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact your B. Riley representative, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.
A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005278/en/
