26.04.2023 14:30:00
Iteris to Participate at EF Hutton Global Conference on May 11, 2023
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will participate in the EF Hutton Global Conference taking place May 10-11, 2023 at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.
Iteris President and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Kerry Shiba will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on May 11.
For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact your EF Hutton representative, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005235/en/
|
