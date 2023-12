Iteris to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Artificial Intelligence Investor Conference on December 14, 2023

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that President and CEO Joe Bergera and CTO Todd Kreter will participate in a fireside chat with Senior Research Analyst Mike Latimore at the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Artificial Intelligence Investor Conference on Thursday, December 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. PT).

"We’re thrilled to be participating in Northland’s artificial intelligence conference,” said Todd Kreter, chief technology officer at Iteris. "For years we’ve been using AI machine learning across the Iteris ClearMobility® Platform for a range of purposes, including object classification, traffic prediction, road condition characterization, and accident avoidance. We are constantly working to incorporate the latest techniques and models as we push the state-of-the-art in transportation forward.”

For additional information, please contact your Northland Capital Markets representative, or Iteris' investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at iti@mkr-group.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world's trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris' ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation.

