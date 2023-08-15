Iteris to Participate in Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Investor Conference on August 17, 2023

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Investor Conference taking place on August 16-17, 2023.

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera and CFO Kerry Shiba will be presenting on Thursday, August 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET. They will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Iteris management, please contact Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.iteris.com. A copy of the presentation used at the conference will also be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website.

