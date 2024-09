It's True: These 37 States Do Tax Some Retirement Income

Are you looking to maximize your retirement income? Start with the lowest-hanging fruit. That's living in a state that doesn't tax the daylights out of its retired residents. Indeed, some investors are surprised to learn that while several states allow their retirees to live a relatively income-tax-free life, others don't. A handful of states can even be downright financially unfriendly to people past their working years.With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of the states that subject at least some retirement income to taxation.For the purpose of making this list, know that Social Security income isn't being considered. Most states don't tax Social Security income anyway, and for most of the few that do, this taxation is modest.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool