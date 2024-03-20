|
20.03.2024 12:13:48
J. Jill Group Q4 Profit Up, Beats Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)
For the first-quarter, J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) expects adjusted EBITDA of $29 million to $33 million. Sales for the quarter are projected to rise in the low to mid-single-digits.
Excluding items, for the full year, the company expects EBITDA to drop in the mid-single digits, which reflects the negative impact from the loss of the 53rd week in 2023 of $7.9 million in net sales and $2.2 million in adjusted EBITDA. Sales are projected to be flat to up in the low-single digits, for the year.
J.Jill also expects annual capital expenditures of around $26 million.
For the fourth quarter, J. Jill Group revealed a profit that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $4.767 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.036 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, J. Jill Group Inc (The) reported adjusted earnings of $3.352 million or $0.23 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $149.447 million from $147.652 million last year.
J. Jill Group Inc (The) earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $4.767 Mln. vs. $1.036 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $149.447 Mln vs. $147.652 Mln last year.
