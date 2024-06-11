Jack in the Box Announces First-Ever Entry into Georgia, Continuing New Market Momentum with Landmark Development Deal, Bringing 15 Restaurants to the Peach State

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), a leading franchisor in the quick-service restaurant industry, today announced a significant development agreement to open 15 new Jack in the Box locations throughout Georgia. This expansion marks the Company's entry into the Peach State and signifies continued dynamic growth for the brand in the Southeastern United States.

"This new franchise commitment represents a significant step forward in our strategic expansion across the Southeastern United States,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer. "With the addition of 15 new franchise commitments in and over 30 recently announced commitments in Florida, we're excited to bring our craveable 24/7 menu to even more communities. Georgia's thriving business environment and strong consumer base make it a perfect fit for our continued growth.”

The new sites have not been selected, however they will be strategically located across Georgia with a focus on the growing markets of Macon, Augusta, and Savannah.

"We are thrilled to partner with this experienced multi-unit franchisee to bring the Jack in the Box experience to Georgia,” adds Linderman. "They embody the entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to excellence that we value in our franchise partners. With their multi-unit franchise background and deep understanding of the local community, we are confident they will be a tremendous asset to our brand.”

Jack in the Box is known for its iconic menu that features customer favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast, and late-night snacking options. The new locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru, and mobile ordering options and will be open 24 hours per day.

Jack in the Box has franchise opportunities available throughout Georgia as well as markets across the country. If you are interested in learning how you can own your own Jack in the Box franchise, please visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com or email Dustin.Thompson@jackinthebox.com.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states, and Del Taco®, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackintheboxfranchising.com and www.deltacofranchise.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611948183/en/