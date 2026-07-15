Japan Bourse May Extend Its Gains On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, rallying more than 1,500 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 68,750-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Nikkei finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index jumped 1,008.01 points or 1.49 percent to finish at 68,751.51 after trading between 67,833.17 and 68,798.24.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages opened higher, slumped midday but rebounded to finish in the green.

The Dow climbed 150.37 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 52,658.64, while the NASDAQ improved 162.22 points or 0.62 percent to close at 26,269.23 and the S&P 500 added 28.81 points or 0.38 percent to end at 7,572.40.

The early strength on Wall Street came after the Labor Department said producer prices fell more than expected last month, easing concerns about the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

Buying interest remained somewhat subdued, however, as traders kept an eye on the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Crude oil prices ticked lower on Wednesday after U.S. Energy Information Administration data on crude oil inventories indicated weaker-than-expected demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was down $0.09 or 0.11 percent at $79.25 per barrel.