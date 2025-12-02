Jasper Therapeutics Aktie

Jasper Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C641 / ISIN: US4718711033

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 10:38:28

Jasper Therapeutics To Host Webinar To Present BEACON And ETESIAN Study Results

(RTTNews) - Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is set to host a webinar to present findings from its BEACON study in chronic spontaneous urticaria, along with preliminary data from the ETESIAN study in asthma, on December 2, 2025.

-- BEACON is a placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2a trial evaluating multiple ascending doses of subcutaneous Briquilimab as a therapy for adult patients with moderate to severe chronic spontaneous urticaria despite treatment with high-dose antihistamines.

Results reported in July this year from the BEACON trial showed that Briquilimab produced rapid and strong disease control in the 240 mg and 360 mg single-dose groups. Overall, 8 of 9 participants (89%) achieved a complete response, and 7 of 9 (78%) had a clinical response by week 2.

In addition, in the open-label extension, BEACON participants receiving 180 mg every 8 weeks demonstrated robust clinical efficacy - with 8 of 11 (73%) participants achieving a complete response at 12 weeks.

-- ETESIAN is a phase 1b/2a clinical challenge study evaluating briquilimab in allergic asthma. Initiated last December, this study is expected to enroll approximately 30 patients across as many as 7 sites in Canada.

However, due to a drug product lot issue, the company halted the ETESIAN study and paused development in asthma earlier this year.

JSPR closed Monday's trading at $1.72, down 6.52%. In overnight trading, shares are trading 16.27% higher at $2 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Jasper Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Jasper Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:52 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX unsicher -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt im Verlauf etwas verunsichert zeigt, kann der DAX am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen