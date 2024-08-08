Jobless Claims Data May Lead To Initial Strength On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Thursday, with stocks likely to move back to the upside following the downturn seen over the course of the previous session.

The advance by the futures came after the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits pulled back by more than expected in the week ended August 3rd.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 233,000, a decrease of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level of to 250,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 240,000 from the 249,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The bigger than expected decline came a week after jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 258,000 in the week ended August 5, 2023.

The data may help ease concerns about the strength of the labor market, which have contributed to recent selling on Wall Street.

Among individual stocks, shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the drug maker reported better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year revenue guidance.

Athletic apparel company Under Armour (UAA) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting an unexpected fiscal third quarter profit.

On the other hand, shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is seeing significant pre-market weakness after reporting disappointing second quarter results and announcing a $9.1 billion write down tied to its TV networks.

After extending yesterday's rebound early in the session, stocks gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and into negative territory.

The major averages ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq slumped 171.05 points or 1.1 percent to 16,195.81, the S&P 500 slid 40.53 points or 0.8 percent to 5,199.50 and the Dow fell 234.21 points or 0.6 percent to 38,763.45.

Stocks initially continued to benefit from bargain hunting, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the recent sell-off.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy continued to hang over the markets.

"We expect further volatility in the near-term and look to the 5,000 range as important support for the Index, as it represents key retracement levels and the 200-DMA," John Lynch, Chief Investment Officer for Comerica Wealth Management said of the S&P 500. "We continue to view the S&P 500 to be fairly valued in the 5,250 range by yearend."

Among individual stocks, shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) plunged by 20.1 percent after the technology company reported weaker than expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings.

Disney (DIS) also showed a significant move to the downside even though the entertainment giant reported better than expected fiscal third quarter earnings.

Meanwhile, grocery delivery company Instacart (CART) surged after reporting second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Gold stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3.2 percent to its lowest closing level in a month. The weakness among gold stocks came despite a modest increase by the price of the precious metal.

Substantial weakness also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 3.1 percent slump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Computer hardware stocks also showed a considerable move to the downside on the day, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index tumbling by 2.8 percent.

Housing, airline and pharmaceutical stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, while significant strength remained visible among telecom stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are rising $0.10 to $75.33 a barrel after surging $2.03 to $75.23 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.80 to $2,432.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $17.70 to $2,450.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.09 yen versus the 146.68 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0901 compared to yesterday's $1.0922.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday after another tumble on Wall Street overnight.

The yen recovered losses against the dollar and gold climbed toward $2,400 per ounce, while oil prices slipped after rising more than 2 percent in the U.S. trading session on data showing a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles.

China's Shanghai Composite Index finished marginally higher at 2,869.90 after a volatile session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also fluctuated before ending little changed at 16,891.83.

Japanese markets fell notably amid lingering concern over slowing U.S. growth and recent market volatility.

The Nikkei 225 Index slid 0.7 percent to 34,831.15, while the broader Topix Index closed 1.1 percent lower at 2,461.70.

The U.S. dollar briefly fell to the mid-145 yen range after a summary of opinions at the Bank of Japan's July policy meeting showed some members see room for further rate hikes and policy normalization.

Seoul stocks ended lower due to nervousness over ongoing market volatility. The Kospi dropped 0.5 percent to 2,556.73.

Kakao Corp. shares edged up slightly as the prosecution indicted Kim Beom-su, the founder of the company, on charges of stock manipulation related to the tech giant's 2023 takeover of SM Entertainment.

Australian stocks fell slightly as iron ore prices dipped and the Reserve Bank of Australia warned it would not hesitate to raise interest rates again to combat inflation.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.2 percent to 7,682, snapping a two-day winning streak. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended 0.3 percent lower at 7,886.50.

Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto both fell around 2 percent as iron ore prices dropped below $100 per metric ton in Singapore amid rumors of steel output restrictions in China.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index dropped 0.6 percent to 12,257.28.

Europe

European stocks traded lower on Thursday after two days of gains. Investors awaited more U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for additional clues on whether the Fed is behind the curve on inflation and interest rates.

Closer to home, the European Central Bank can continue lowering interest rates if there is increased confidence among policymakers that inflation is slowing, ECB Governing Council member and Bank of Finland governor Olli Rehn said Wednesday.

More rate cuts cannot hurt the fragile economic growth and the subdued investment, especially in industry, Rehn said in a speech in the Finnish city Mikkeli.

While the German DAX Index is down by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 1.2 percent.

Swiss insurer Zurich Insurance fell nearly 3 percent despite reporting market-beating first-half earnings.

Sandoz, a generic and biosimilar medicines maker, slumped 4.4 percent after reporting a 36 percent fall in first-half net income.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-2 percent in London as iron ore prices dropped below $100 per metric ton in Singapore amid rumors of steel output restrictions in China.

Energy giant BP Plc dropped 1.4 percent and Shell was marginally lower.

Beazley soared 14 percent after the insurer reported better-than-expected first-half results and upgraded its combined ratio forecast for 2024.

Gambling group Entain jumped 8 percent after raising its full-year earnings forecast. Similarly, housing and social care provider Mears Group added 2.7 percent after raising its full-year guidance.

Recruiter PageGroup dropped 1 percent as it posted a slump in first-half profit on lower revenue amid "challenging" market conditions.

Hikma Pharma climbed more than 7 percent after posting strong half-year results and revising its FY24 guidance.

Housebuilder Persimmon added 3.1 percent. The company expects to build at the top end of its previous housebuilding target range in 2024.

German insurer Allianz added 1.6 percent after posting better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and affirming full-year targets.

Deutsche Telekom rallied 2 percent. The telecom firm raised its free cash flow outlook after reporting in-line Q2 core earnings.

Uniper gave up 3 percent. The utility said it has sold sizeable quantities of its future hydropower output as part of a hedging strategy.

Industrial technology giant Siemens was little changed in choppy trade after posting better-than-expected quarterly operating profit and confirming its full-year outlook.

U.S. Economic News

At 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on wholesale inventories in the month of June. Wholesale inventories are expected to rise by 0.2 percent.

The Treasury Department is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $25 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

At 3 pm ET, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin is scheduled to speak before a National Association for Business Economics webinar.