John Lewis begins Christmas countdown with top-10 toy forecast

A deluxe wooden play kitchen, ever popular Barbie sets and a pretend record player included in forecast for top salesYou may still be on your summer holiday and it's weeks until the clocks change, but – Grinches look away – the countdown to Christmas has begun.With 124 sleeps to go, gift catalogues are landing on doormats, tickets to winter wonderlands and skating rinks are being booked and heaven help you if you haven't joined a waiting list for a posh beauty Advent calendar.Squish-a-Longs 14 Pack – £14.99Play-Doh Rainbow Swirl Ice Cream Set – £20.99VTech My 1st Record Player – £27.99Gecko Hexbug – £29.99Bonnie Bear – £32.99Lego Sleigh – £39.99Connetix Magnetic Tiles Rainbow Motion Pack – £45Ultimate Barbie Stables – £69.99Melissa & Doug Vending Machine – £79.99Wooden Deluxe Play Kitchen – £250