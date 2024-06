John Wiley Q4 Net Profit Sharply Declines

(RTTNews) - John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) reported Thursday net income for the first quarter of $25.27 million or $0.46 per share, sharply lower than $68.34 million or $1.22 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.21 per share, compared to $1.19 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined 11 percent to $468.46 million from $526.13 million in the same quarter last year. Revenues increased 4 percent in constant currency.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.25 to $3.60 per share on adjusted earnings between $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion.

