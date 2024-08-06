|
06.08.2024 11:00:00
July 2024 figures at Eurex
Eurex, Europe’s leading derivatives exchange, reported a 30 percent increase in total trading volume, reaching 154.3 million contracts in July, compared to 118.6 million contracts in the same month last year. Interest rate derivatives continued to show significant growth, rising by 42 percent from 48 million to 68.3 million contracts. Equity derivatives grew by 43 percent, totaling 22.8 million contracts, while index derivatives saw a 16 percent increase, from 54.4 to 63 million traded contracts.In OTC Clearing, the notional outstanding volumes experienced a 10 percent growth in July, reaching EUR 35,789 billion compared to EUR 32,492 billion in the same month of the previous year. The notional outstanding in overnight index swaps increased by 38 percent to EUR 3,763 billion, while the notional outstanding volumes in interest rate swaps rose by 10 percent, reaching EUR 15,236 billion.Eurex Repo, Eurex’s leading electronic market for secured funding and financing, reported an 18 percent increase in average daily volume to 209.9 billion. The overall daily repo volume went up by 12 percent in July compared to July 2023, while GC Pooling volumes grew by 6 percent to 164.3 billion.Business overview – July 2024 July2024 July2023 Change Financial derivatives: traded contracts Eurex Exchange Index derivatives (million) 63.0 54.4 +16% Interest rate derivatives (million) 68.3 48.0 +42% Equity derivatives (million) 22.8 15.9 +43% Total (million)1 154.3 118.6 +30% OTC Clearing2 Notional outstanding volumes (billion EUR) 35,789 32,492 +10% - of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 15,236 13,835 +10% - of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 3,763 2,722 +38% Average daily cleared volumes (billion EUR) 205 189 +8% - of which interest rate swaps (billion EUR) 29 17 +74% - of which overnight index swaps (billion EUR) 15 10 +55% Compression volumes (billion EUR) 106 138 -23% Repo: Average daily term adjusted volume on Eurex Repo GC Pooling3 (billion EUR) 164.3 155.2 +6% Repo Market (billion EUR) 209.9 178.4 +18% Total (billion EUR) 374.2 333.7 +12%1 The total number of contracts traded includes other asset classes such as commodities.2 Notional cleared volumes including post trading events such as compression.3 Includes all currencies. Media contacts: Irmgard Thiessen +49 69 211-1 59 11 irmgard.thiessen@deutsche-boerse.com Fabian Vichtl +49 69 211-1 65 95 fabian.vichtl@deutsche-boerse.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Nachrichten
|
12:27
|Fehlende Impulse in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX am Dienstagmittag antriebslos (finanzen.at)
|
12:27
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: DAX verbucht Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|STOXX-Handel: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start des Dienstagshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Start des Dienstagshandels knapp behauptet (finanzen.at)
|
09:29
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen DAX zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: Euro STOXX 50 fällt (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
05.08.24
|STOXX-Handel Euro STOXX 50-Anleger ergreifen zum Start die Flucht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Deutsche Börse AGmehr Analysen
|30.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.07.24
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Börse AG
|177,15
|-2,37%