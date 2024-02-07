Kalray and Arm to Collaborate to Bring Data Intensive Processing and AI Acceleration DPU Solutions to the Global Arm Ecosystem

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leader in hardware and software technologies dedicated to data management and data intensive processing from cloud to edge, today announced a strategic collaboration with Arm to deliver ultra-high performance data processing and AI capabilities across a broad set of applications, leveraging Kalray’s industry leading data processing unit (DPU) technology and Arm’s robust partner ecosystem.

The ever-increasing demand for advanced data processing and AI capabilities has become a cornerstone of modern applications, ranging from storage and networking appliances to data center servers and edge computing, such as smart vision systems or telecom solutions.

This diverse application spectrum requires innovative solutions that can manage increasing data and processing requirements while delivering peak performance and high levels of power and cost efficiency. The combination of Kalray’s advanced AI and data processing acceleration capabilities paired with the broad Arm partner ecosystem will make high performance solutions for hardware and software developers across global enterprises more accessible.

In practical terms, this collaboration translates into KALRAY integrating Arm® Neoverse™ Coherent Mesh Network (CMN) interconnect technology into Kalray’s next generation data processing and AI accelerator chiplet (code named "Dolomites”). This will enable the connection of Kalray’s DPU to Arm-based chiplets1 using the Arm CMN interconnect, delivered in the same package. It’s an innovative approach that optimizes flexibility, performance, power consumption, and cost efficiency; and it’s aimed at opening new horizons for a wide ecosystem of software developers, enabling them to leverage Kalray’s advanced processor capabilities to drive innovation across multitudes of applications.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with Arm and to bring the unique AI and data intensive processing capabilities offered by our DPU technology to the global Arm ecosystem,” said Eric Baissus, Kalray CEO. "This is a visionary step towards shaping the future of AI processing, making it more accessible, efficient, and powerful for a wider range of applications."

"AI is becoming integral to the entire compute infrastructure, driving an insatiable demand for more data and more computing power,” said Dermot O’Driscoll, vice president of product solutions, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "By leveraging Arm’s CMN interconnect technology, Kalray is making its data acceleration solutions accessible across Arm’s global ecosystem and we look forward to this collaboration sparking new and impactful innovation for the era of AI.”

"This announcement maps to our expectation of increasing data processing solutions that address the expanding set of AI workloads,” said Howard Holton, chief technology officer, GigaOm. "The combination of Arm’s unique ecosystem and Kalray’s innovative DPU technology has the potential to bring the best of two worlds together at a time when the market has an insatiable appetite for data intensive processing.”

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray is a leading provider of hardware and software technologies and solutions for high-performance, data-centric computing markets, from cloud to edge.

Kalray provides a full range of products to enable smarter, more efficient, and energy-wise data-intensive applications and infrastructures. Its offers include its unique patented data processing unit (DPU) processors and acceleration cards as well as its leading-edge software-defined storage and data management offers. Separated or in combination, Kalray’s high-performance solutions allow its customers to improve the efficiency of data centers or design the best solutions in fast-growing sectors such as AI, media & entertainment, life sciences, scientific research, edge computing, automotive and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of the well-known French CEA research lab, with corporate and financial investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), NXP Semiconductors or Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise, and passion to offer more: more for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

ABOUT ARM

Arm technology is building the future of computing. Its energy-efficient processor designs and software platforms have enabled advanced computing in more than 270 billion chips and its technologies securely power products from the sensor to the smartphone and the supercomputer. Together with 1,000+ technology partners, Arm is enabling artificial intelligence to work everywhere, and in cybersecurity, it is delivering the foundation for trust in the digital world – from chip to cloud. The future is being built on Arm.

1 A chiplet is a discrete unpackaged die that can be assembled into a package with other chiplets and assembled into a single processor chip. This new approach enables the development of processors that combine multiple chiplets, offering gains in flexibility and efficiency compared to traditional approaches.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207386465/en/