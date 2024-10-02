|
02.10.2024 16:07:08
Kazia Announces Positive Phase 1 Data For Concurrent Paxalisib, Radiation Therapy In Brain Tumor
(RTTNews) - Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. (KZIA), Wednesday announced data from a Phase I study evaluating the use of concurrent Paxalisib and radiation therapy for the treatment of patients with solid tumor brain metastases or leptomeningeal metastases harboring PI3K pathway mutations.
The data revealed that over the two-third of participants, the maximum tolerated dose achieved intracranial response, and 67 percent partial response rate was reported in patients treated with 45 mg Paxalisib and radiotherapy.
Kazia said the treatment was well-tolerated at a maximum dose of 45 mg per day in advanced solid tumor patients with brain metastases and PI3K pathway mutations.
Based on the data, John Friend, chief executive officer of the biotechnology company, suggested that the combination therapy appeared to be a viable treatment approach for addressing the tumor radioresistance in patients harboring PI3K pathway mutations.
Currently, Kazia's stock is climbing 11.37 percent, to $0.48 on the Nasdaq.
