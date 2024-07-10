10.07.2024 13:54:40

Kazia: Paxalisib Phase II/III Data Shows Improvement In Overall Survival

(RTTNews) - Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) reported results from GBM-AGILE, a phase II/III study that included an evaluation of paxalisib versus standard of care for patients with glioblastoma. The company said the GBM AGILE trial data showed clinically meaningful improvement in a prespecified secondary analysis for overall survival in paxalisib-treated, newly diagnosed unmethylated patients with glioblastoma.

Kazia CEO, John Friend said, "We are excited to have shown a 3.8 month improvement in overall survival, an approximate 33% improvement, for newly diagnosed unmethylated patients with GBM compared to the concurrent standard of care arm. Having comparable Overall Survival data across two independent studies is a compelling outcome in this difficult to treat glioblastoma population."

Based on the totality of data available from all completed paxalisib clinical studies in newly diagnosed unmethylated GBM patients, the company will request a meeting with the FDA to discuss the results and determine if a potential path to accelerated approval is appropriate for paxalisib.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novogen Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Novogen Limited (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novogen Limited (spons. ADRs) 1,24 85,57% Novogen Limited (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen