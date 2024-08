Kellanova Surges In Pre-market On Reports Of Possible Acquisition By Mars Inc.

(RTTNews) - Privately owned Packaged food giant Mars Inc. owning brands including Snickers and M&M is exploring acquisition of Pringles maker Kellanova (K), Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter. Kellanova shares were up more than 21 percent in pre-market to $76.86.

Kellanova, which was spun off from WK Kellogg Co (KLG) last October, has a market value of about $27 billion including debt.

Kellanova stock had closed at $62.98, up 1.5 percent on Friday. The stock has traded in the range of $47.63 - $64.18 in the last 1 year.