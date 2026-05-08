Keppel DC REIT Real Estate Investment Trust Reg S Aktie
WKN DE: A12GGP / ISIN: SG1AF6000009
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08.05.2026 16:15:38
Keppel DC REIT Reveals Fire Incident At Almere Data Centre, Holland
(RTTNews) - Keppel DC REIT (KPDCF), a pure-play data center REIT company, Friday confirmed the occurrence of a fire in its Almere Data Centre in the Netherlands. No injuries have been reported. Further, the company said fire had been put out.
The REIT confirmed that the fire occurred on May 7 morning CET in the technical room, which is separate from the data halls, of its Almere Data Centre.
"The asset is master leased to a single tenant and we are in touch with the master tenant, who operates the data center. The next steps by the master tenant include an assessment of the damage and the initiation of operational recovery efforts", said Keppel DC in a statement.
The company also assured that this incident would not have a material impact on its distribution per unit for fiscal 2026.
Currently, KPDCF shares are trading at $1.92 on the OTC market.
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