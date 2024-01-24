|
Kerry Logistics Network Wins Supply Chain Management Award At the BIFA Freight Service Awards 2023
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 January 2024 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited's ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) subsidiary Kerry Logistics (UK) Limited ('Kerry Logistics UK') won the Supply Chain Management Award at the 35th British International Freight Association ('BIFA') Freight Service Awards 2023 held in London on 18 January 2024.
About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)
Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and extensive coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal) and e-commerce to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.
