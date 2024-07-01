Kevin Leitão Elected to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank

On May 29, 2024, the Boards of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bankwell Bank (together with the Company, "Bankwell”) elected Kevin Leitão to serve as a Director of the Company and Bankwell Bank.

Mr. Leitão is the founder of Leitão Law LLC, in New Canaan, CT. His law practice reflects his more than 30 years of experience as an in-house counsel, as a compliance and risk management executive and in private practice. Mr. Leitão’s primary focus since 2000 has been on the integration of technology into the products and services offered by banks and other financial services companies, including regulatory compliance and information risk management advice on digital initiatives.

Mr. Leitão’s broad and deep experience with financial technology, digital financial products, regulatory compliance and information risk management for banks and other financial services companies will provide our Board of Directors with valuable expertise to support innovation initiatives and compliance and risk management matters.

Bankwell is a commercial bank that provides banking and lending services to businesses and residents. Bankwell was founded on the principles of providing an exceptional banking experience and adding value to the communities it serves. For more information about this press release, interested parties may contact Douglas Woodworth, Senior Vice President and Head of Human Resources of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-3142.

More about Bankwell can be found at www.mybankwell.com.

