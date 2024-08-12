|
12.08.2024 14:40:23
KeyCorp Jumps In Pre-market On $2.8 Bln Investment By Scotiabank
(RTTNews) - Shares of KeyCorp (KEY), a U.S. bank holding company, were surging more than 20 percent in pre-market on Monday to $17.60 on the news of $2.8 billion investment from Bank of Nova Scotia.
As per the agreement, Scotiabank will purchase about 163 million shares of KeyCorp at $17.17 per share, nearly 14.9 percent stake.
"This transaction creates greater capacity for growth by enabling additional investments in targeted scale across our franchise and increases Key's strategic agility as we navigate an uncertain environment from a position of strength. We have a proven track record of driving growth in areas such as investment banking, payments, and wealth management, and we expect to leverage our strengthened financial position to lean into these areas more aggressively," said KeyCorp Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Gorman.
KeyCorp stock had closed at $14.61, up 0.48 percent on Friday. It has traded in the range of $9.50 - $16.51 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KeyCorpmehr Nachrichten
|
12.08.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.24
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 mittags mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
12.08.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 beginnt die Montagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09.08.24
|S&P 500-Titel KeyCorp-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in KeyCorp von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.08.24
|S&P 500-Wert KeyCorp-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine KeyCorp-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel KeyCorp-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in KeyCorp von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
19.07.24
|S&P 500-Wert KeyCorp-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in KeyCorp von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Ausblick: KeyCorp präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)