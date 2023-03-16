Keysight Announces Executive Leadership Transition

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) announced today that Ron Nersesian, the company’s Executive Chair of the Board of Directors, plans to transition to Non-Executive Chair as of May 1, 2023.

Nersesian has served as Keysight’s Executive Chairman since November 2019 and transitioned the role of Keysight President and Chief Executive Officer to Satish Dhanasekaran in May 2022. Nersesian has spent more than 30 years with the company and its predecessors.

"Serving as Keysight’s President and CEO from 2013 to 2022 and Executive Chair for the last year, has been one of my greatest honors and achievements,” said Ron Nersesian, Keysight’s Executive Chair. "Looking ahead, I strongly believe Keysight has exciting prospects to extend its track record of value creation for customers, shareholders, and employees.”

Under the leadership of Nersesian, Keysight has executed its software-centric solutions strategy by focusing on customer success, strengthening its differentiated solutions portfolio through increased R&D investments and acquisitions, and improving the results and durability of the business model. These actions have driven significant value creation, including a total shareholder return of approximately 500%, outpacing the S&P 500.

"On behalf of Keysight’s Board of Directors and employees, I want to thank Ron for his leadership and dedication to the company and our stakeholders, as well as his continued mentorship and support,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "Ron has created a high-performance culture that gives us an incredible foundation to build on as we focus on extending our software-centric solutions strategy to accelerate customers’ innovation and drive value creation. I look forward to continuing to partner with Ron in his capacity as Board Chair.”

