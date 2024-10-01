Keysight Expands Signal Generator Portfolio with New Portable, General-Purpose Solutions

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has expanded its signal generator portfolio with two new analog signal generators, an RF Analog Signal Generator and a Microwave Analog Signal Generator. These new solutions provide radio frequency (RF) engineers with portable and compact tools for component and device characterization at frequencies up to 26 GHz.

Keysight has expanded its signal generator portfolio with the addition of new portable RF and microwave analog signal generators.

RF engineers rely on signal generators to develop and test components and devices across consumer electronics, wireless networks, radar systems, and more. These tools are essential for producing continuous waveform and analog modulation signals during the design and testing process.

The new Keysight signal generators offer several key advantages:

Portability: Compact size and lightweight design for easy transport and efficient use of lab space.

Compact size and lightweight design for easy transport and efficient use of lab space. Versatile power range : Accurately leveled output power from -120 dBm up to +23 dBm, suitable for various RF and microwave applications.

Accurately leveled output power from -120 dBm up to +23 dBm, suitable for various RF and microwave applications. Low phase noise : Oven controlled crystal oscillator stabilized signal (phase noise -130 dBc/Hz at 1 GHz, 20 kHz offset) with mHz resolution ensures the measurement accuracy.

Oven controlled crystal oscillator stabilized signal (phase noise -130 dBc/Hz at 1 GHz, 20 kHz offset) with mHz resolution ensures the measurement accuracy. Rapid testing: Fast switching speed (down to 20 µs) accelerates testing and boosts throughput.

Fast switching speed (down to 20 µs) accelerates testing and boosts throughput. Extensive modulation capabilities: Supports amplitude modulation, frequency modulation, phase modulation, pulse modulation, pulse train and frequency chirps.

Supports amplitude modulation, frequency modulation, phase modulation, pulse modulation, pulse train and frequency chirps. Optimized user interface : Features an LCD touch screen and remote desktop PC software making it easy to operate.

Features an LCD touch screen and remote desktop PC software making it easy to operate. Future-ready: All frequencies and options are license upgradeable.

Joe Rickert, Vice President and General Manager, Keysight High Frequency Measurements Center of Excellence, said: "The new RF Analog Signal Generator and the new Microwave Analog Signal Generator provide RF engineers with general purpose tools that deliver reliable signals with wide output power range, excellent signal purity, and fast switching speed in a compact size, for wireless communications, digital design, and radar applications."

