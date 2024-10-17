Keysight Introduces PathWave Advanced Power Application Suite to Accelerate Battery Testing and Design

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), introduces PathWave Advanced Power Application Suite, a software platform designed to accelerate battery testing and design processes. The platform consolidates PathWave’s IV Curve Measurement software, Advanced Power Control and Analysis, and Advanced Battery Test and Emulation, into a single comprehensive test environment.

Engineers are faced with increasing test challenges when it comes to battery design. Working with different batteries and creating custom models requires extensive testing. In addition, multiple instruments and software tools are needed, leading to complex setups, difficulties with data synchronization, and time-consuming workflows. This makes it difficult for engineers to replicate designs, increasing time to market.

Keysight’s PathWave Advanced Power Application Suite addresses these challenges by simplifying battery testing and emulation. Engineers can generate a dynamic current waveform in real time and seamlessly export data for battery profiles. In addition, with a comprehensive range of software solutions integrated, the platform is designed to enhance usability and accelerate development cycles.

Key benefits include:

More accurate and repeatable tests: With three tools combined into a comprehensive test environment, engineers can simplify workflows, gain more accurate insights, and replicate designs.

Seamless Data Transfer: Enables data to be exported between power control analysis and battery testing without switching between applications.

Flexible Licensing: Licenses can be purchased based on the number of connected instruments.

Streamlined workflows: The solution supports more simultaneous channel outputs, streamlining complex workflows and maximizing productivity.

Carol Leh, Vice President, Electronic Industrial Solutions Group Center of Excellence, Keysight, said: "The introduction of the PathWave Advanced Power Application Suite marks a milestone in battery testing technology. It enables engineers to achieve greater accuracy, repeatability, and safety to meet the challenges of tomorrow's power solutions faster.”

