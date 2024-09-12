|
12.09.2024 17:00:00
Keysight to Demonstrate New Solutions that Accelerate Next Generation AI Infrastructure at ECOC 2024
Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS):
|
What:
|At ECOC 2024, Keysight Technologies will showcase a range of solutions that accelerate next generation AI infrastructure, with speeds of 800G, 1.6T or higher for the best possible network and data center experience.
|
When:
|September 23-25, 2024
|
Where:
|Keysight Booth #C13
|Messe
|Frankfurt, Germany
|
Media:
|Contact Jenny Gallacher to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations.
|
Info:
|Keysight at ECOC
Keysight experts will be on hand to demonstrate a wide range of optical test innovations including:
- Photonic IC test – This demo will show how to verify photonic integrated circuits at the wafer / die levels. The product panel features Keysight’s measurement automation solution alongside third-party probing technologies, with a measurement algorithm seamlessly controlling wavelength, biasing, and polarization.
- Quantum photonic test – Learn how to minimize the timing jitter of single-photon detectors (SPD) for accurate quantum communication to ensure secure and efficient long-distance links.
- 800G linear optics validation – Keysight will demonstrate how to test link performance using classical retimed optics, linear pluggable optics (LPO), and linear receive optics (LRO) with the Keysight AresOne platform. In addition, learn how to analyze optical and electrical signal integrity using the Keysight DCA Series N1092A and N1060A sampling oscilloscopes.
- 224G optical RX characterization – Keysight will show how to measure stressed receiver sensitivity under accurate and repeatable conditions using a Keysight sampling oscilloscope, the new Keysight N7718C optical reference transmitter, and other Keysight solutions.
- 448 Gbps optical research – This demo will highlight how the new Keysight Optical Reference Transmitter, driven by the Keysight M8199B arbitrary waveform generator paves the way to 448 Gbps net bitrate per lane using intensity modulation / direct detection (IM-DD) technology.
- Photonic IC simulation – In this demo, Keysight will showcase its Electronics Photonics Design Automation (EPDA), an integrated environment for PIC designers in Keysight’s Advanced Design System. EPDA includes models for photodetectors, micro-ring resonators, and modulators and a standards compliance verification suite for 400GBASE-LR8, CEI-VSR-PAM4, and more.
In addition to solution demonstrations, Armands Ostrovskis, technical marketing engineer at Keysight, will participate in several presentations, including:
- Silicon Photonics GeSi Electro Absorption Modulator for Beyond 300 Gb/s
- Optical-amplification-free 212.5 Gbaud/lambda links
About Keysight Technologies
At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240912014781/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten
|
11.09.24
|S&P 500-Wert Keysight Technologies-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Keysight Technologies-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
04.09.24
|S&P 500-Titel Keysight Technologies-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Keysight Technologies von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|Börse New York: Das macht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|NYSE-Handel: So performt der S&P 500 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|S&P 500-Papier Keysight Technologies-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Keysight Technologies von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
21.08.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: Anleger lassen S&P 500 zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
19.08.24
|Ausblick: Keysight Technologies zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Keysight Technologies Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Keysight Technologies Inc
|132,86
|-0,73%